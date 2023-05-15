'Braverman pushes PM' and 'brothers in arms'

Image caption,

The Daily Mail says the potential change to voting rules would be the biggest increase of the franchise in a century. Labour MPs have defended the plans, reports the paper, but it notes that senior opposition figures have called on Sir Keir to scrap the plan. They have accused the Labour leader of wanting to "drag Britain back into the EU by stealth". The paper also features a picture of Kate Winslet, with her daughter Mia Threapleton, at the Bafta TV Awards on Sunday night.