Phillip Schofield is the focus for The Sun, following his departure as presenter on ITV's This Morning. The paper says he feels like he's been "knifed" by ITV bosses and is "completely broken". They add the star will receive six months wages to "soften the blow" of his departure from the popular daytime show. The Sun also writes that his former co-host Holly Willoughby is taking a two week break.