Chelsea Flower Show: King to view tributes to late Queen at Flower Show
The King and Queen Camilla have visited the Chelsea Flower Show as displays pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
The late Queen rarely missed the annual gardening show during her 70-year reign, visiting it more than 50 times.
A life-size topiary of her pony Emma are among royal tributes at the annual horticultural event in London, visited by tens of thousands.
The Princess of Wales also made an appearance after inspiring the idea for the show's first Children's picnic.
The King and the Queen visited A Garden of Royal Reflection and Celebration, which features light pink and white planting and a silver birch to reflect the tastes of the late Queen, as well as blues, purples and pinks to represent the King's preferences.
The circular garden designed by Dave Green is enclosed by hedging to create a space for contemplation about the monarchy, and is overseen by a bronze bust of the King.
A topiary in the Great Pavilion depicts Emma, the late Queen's fell pony which made a poignant appearance during her coffin's procession at her funeral.
Helena Pettit, RHS director of shows and gardens, said: "Whilst there will be joyful celebration around the King's Coronation at RHS Chelsea this year, the absence of our late Queen on the afternoon before we open will be profoundly felt by many.
"Her annual visit would lift the whole showground, so I hope our royal tributes will help keep those happy memories alive."
Despite her mobility problems, last year the late Queen attended the Chelsea Flower Show - a highlight of her calendar - in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea.
Meanwhile on Monday, Catherine sat down with school pupils taking part in a picnic as part of a campaign to get young people gardening, before giving them a tour of the show.
During the visit, she revealed her son Prince Louis was "growing broad beans at school", before she sketched flowers and plants for the children in lieu of a signature.
When asked by a pupil what being a Royal Family member was like, she replied: "You have to work hard, but you know the best thing about it is meeting kiddies like you."
In 2019, theprincess co-designed a Chelsea Flower Show gardento encourage the public to get back in touch with nature.
In another first, the show has hosted its first same-sex wedding.
The King and Queen met Manoj Malde, who got married to his husband in a traditional Hindu Indian ceremony in a garden he designed - featuring fruit and vegetables celebrating Asian household cooking.
Also for the first time in memory, women garden designers will outnumber men as they make up a reported 58% of designers at the show - which has been held every since 1913 apart from gaps during the World Wars and 2020.
More than 150,000 people are expected to visit the Chelsea Flower Show when it opens its doors on Tuesday to Saturday.