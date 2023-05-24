'Cops probe Boris again' and 'secret Rolf funeral'

Image caption,

The Daily Telegraph says little is known for sure about the reported events in questions but that they took place between June 2020 and May 2021. One source tells the paper there were a "handful" of events while another claims there were "more than 10". The paper says it has been told one alleged event was a lunch at Number 10 for Mr Johnson and his mother, who died in September 2021, and that another was a meeting between Mr Johnson and television presenter Kate Garraway, whose husband was left in a life-threatening condition after catching Covid early in the pandemic.