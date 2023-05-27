Downing Street crash man on indecent images charge
A man arrested after a car crashed into the gates of Downing Street has been separately charged with making indecent images of children.
The 43-year-old had been held on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving over Thursday's incident.
Police said he had been released under investigation in relation to that.
But the force said he would appear in court later over the "unrelated matter" of making indecent images of children.
He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court, the Metropolitan Police said.
There were no reports of any injuries in the Downing Street incident and inquiries are continuing, the Met said on Saturday.
It is not being treated as terror-related.