'Phil affair storm' and 'holiday plans in chaos'

BBC News
Staff

Many of Saturday's front pages carry news of TV presenter Phillip Schofield's affair with a younger ITV employee while he was married. In his statement to the Daily Mail, Mr Schofield apologised for misleading the paper about the story. The 61-year-old has resigned from ITV with immediate effect and will no longer present next month's British Soap Awards. The Daily Mail's front page features the story, along with a photo of the former This Morning presenter, but the main piece is on news the investigation into the equalities watchdog has been suspended amid fears of a "witch hunt".

The Daily Mirror also leads with Mr Schofield's revelation, reporting that he was "immediately axed" by his agent. Mr Schofield called the affair "unwise, but not illegal", the paper says. The paper features an image of Mr Schofield with former co-host Holly Willoughby taken before he left This Morning.
The affair also makes the front page of the Daily Star, which features an image of Mr Schofield carrying a bag with his back to camera. It is unclear when the photo was taken.
And the Sun also leads with the story, describing the revelation as a "bombshell" which has ended his career.
The Daily Express also covers the story but its main focus is on Friday's disruption at Heathrow Airport after British Airways cancelled nearly 200 flights following a systems failure. The paper reports that many passengers faced long delays as the "technical issue" stranded the airline's jets at the wrong airports.
Foreign teachers are being offered £10,000 to work in English schools in an overseas recruitment drive by ministers to fill classroom vacancies, the Times reports. Hundreds of maths, science and language teachers will be brought in from countries such as India and Nigeria this year, with plans to expand recruitment schemes to other countries and subjects, the paper says.
Former chancellor George Osborne is reportedly being summoned to testify in the Covid inquiry, the i newspaper reports in its front page exclusive. Mr Osborne is being called to give evidence about NHS and social care cuts which took place during his time in government and whether they left Britain less able to cope during the pandemic, the paper reports.
The Daily Telegraph leads with a warning from former head of the RAF, Sir Mike Wigston, who tells the paper that Russia will be "vindictive" if it loses its war in Ukraine, posing a direct threat to the UK. He warns that the threat from Moscow will endure or even become worse if Russian President Vladimir Putin is ousted, the paper says.
Rishi Sunak has been warned that the economy could be in recession next year as stubbornly high inflation pushes interest rates to more than 5% before the next general election, the Guardian reports. The paper says economists have predicted the Bank of England could be forced to drive Britain's economy into a recession to tame inflation.
And the Financial Times' weekend edition leads with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's endorsement of further interest rate rises to tackle inflation in the UK. The paper says Mr Hunt signalled his support for rate rises after a week when core inflation, which excludes energy and food, hit its highest level since March 1992.

