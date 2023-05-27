'Phil lied to me' and 'plans to cap food prices'

Image caption,

The Observer leads with reports that ministers are considering whether to take legal action against the Covid inquiry in order to keep secret a slew of sensitive messages from senior figures - including Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak. With just 48 hours remaining of the deadline to hand over unredacted messages and notes between Mr Johnson and his ministers, the paper says it understands the government is standing firm in its refusal to divulge the material. The front page also features a photo of a busy beach in Weymouth, Dorset, as temperatures reach 24C at the start of the bank holiday weekend.