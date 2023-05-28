Price cap backlash and ITV 'toxic culture' claims

Many of Monday's front pages lead with reaction to government plans to implement a price cap on some basic food items. News of a possible cap was first reported by the Daily Telegraph on Sunday and is said to be Downing Street's latest policy to tackle rising costs. But the i newspaper reports that supermarket bosses have hit back at the plan, warning it could actually damage efforts to cut inflation. The British Retail Consortium director says the price cap "will not make a jot of difference", the paper reports.