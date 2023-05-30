'Covid cover-up' and 'AI extinction fears'

Image caption,

Western nations are ramping up pressure on Turkey to allow Sweden's accession to Nato following President Erdogan's re-election in a run-off over the weekend, according to the Financial Times. Erdogan has so far blocked the move, accusing Sweden of harbouring militants from the PKK, a Kurdish separatist group. Writing for the paper, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson says an anti-terror law coming into force on Wednesday delivers on the last part of an agreement between the two countries and that "only [Russian president] Vladimir Putin has anything to gain from Sweden remaining outside of Nato".