Princess Eugenie gives birth to baby boy named Ernest George Ronnie
Princess Eugenie has given birth to a boy, she has announced on Instagram.
The King's niece gave birth to her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank on 30 May, she said. He weighed 7lb 1oz.
Eugenie said the new baby was named after "his great-great-great grandfather George, his grandpa George and my grandpa Ronald".
"Augie is loving being a big brother already," she added.
She shared a picture of Ernest wearing a knitted blue-and-white hat, asleep in a Moses basket.
Eugenie, 32, is the daughter of the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, and is the late Queen's granddaughter.
The newest member of the royal family, whose title is Master Brooksbank, is 13th in line to the throne, moving the Duke of Edinburgh down to 14th place.
Eugenie gave birth to her first child, August, at the exclusive Portland Hospital in central London in 2021.
She was at Westminster Abbey at the start of May to witness the King's Coronation.