UK EuroMillions ticket-holder wins £111.7m
A single ticket-holder based somewhere in the UK has won £111.7m in Friday's EuroMillions draw.
The winner, who is not not yet known, becomes only the 18th UK player to win more than £100m in a EuroMillions jackpot.
A National Lottery adviser urged players to check their tickets and call in if they think they have won.
The winning numbers were 03, 12, 15, 25 and 43 with Lucky Stars 10 and 11.
The ticket must first be validated, then the winner can decide whether or not they want to go public.
If they claim the money, the lucky winner will become wealthier than England footballer Harry Kane (£51m), Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe (£92m) and pop singer Dua Lipa (£75m), according to the Sunday Times Rich List.
Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at the National Lottery, said: "What a fantastic night for UK EuroMillions players, as a single ticket-holder has scooped tonight's special £111.7m EuroMillions jackpot.
"Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight's lucky winner."
Last month, a UK ticket-holder claimed £46.2m out of a possible £138m.
And in July last year, a UK ticket-holder won a record jackpot of £195m, but kept their identity anonymous.