Cancer 'game-changer' and 'tears for Phil'

A real mix of stories make up the front of Saturday's newspapers. The lead for The Times is a "a simple blood test" which could "save thousands of lives after a British trial showed promising results". The Galleri blood test looks for more than 50 types of cancer, and according to the paper it could bring forward diagnosis time by months. The results of the Symplify study - led by Oxford University - were presented at a conference in Chicago. The paper also carries a portrait of Prince Harry and Prince William "painted long before the princes fell out" which will no longer hang in the reopened National Portrait Gallery.