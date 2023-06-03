Holly's 'speech on Phil' and PM 'wants tax cut'

By BBC News
Staff

A mix of stories make up Sunday's front pages. With Holly Willoughby set to make her return to the This Morning sofa on Monday, the Sun on Sunday reports she will "deliver an emotional statement" about the scandal which embroiled her former co-host Phillip Schofield. There is also room at the top of the paper for Manchester City's "Mancnificent" 2-1 victory over their rivals Manchester United in Saturday's FA Cup final.

A different Holly Willoughby story makes the front of the Sunday Mirror. Under the headline "Auntie Holly", the paper reports the BBC has made an approach for the daytime star. It quotes a source as saying "the drama at ITV played into their hands".
The Sunday People also claims the BBC is plotting to "poach" Holly Willoughby. For its lead story, the People reports Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy have donated $3m (£2.4m) to US college Claremont McKenna, where Ms Murthy studied economics and French. The donation was given in 2018 while Mr Sunak was an MP for Richmond. The People quotes a source close to the PM as saying he and his wife "give money to a wide range of philanthropic causes and charities".
A slated pre-election cut to income tax makes the front of the Sunday Telegraph. It reports a cut of up to 2p in the pound could be on the cards, with officials believing "the economy is likely to recover sufficiently... to introduce a cut in April". Mr Sunak wants to reduce income tax or national insurance and head into the election next year promising to do more, says the paper.
Tax cuts are also the focus of the Sunday Express, reporting the prime minister is putting his party on "an election war footing". It says these could be introduced relatively soon, with Treasury officials being told "to draw up a package of giveaways to be announced within months".

The Observer says Rishi Sunak is facing criticism in the run up to the Covid inquiry for his actions as chancellor during the pandemic. The paper says a leading scientists has attacked as "spectacularly stupid" his Eat Out to Help Out scheme to encourage diners back into restaurants, which was introduced before the second national lockdown.

The Mail on Sunday leads with a story about the Labour party, and what it says is a "class war on middle Britain". The paper reports "far-reaching proposals [are] being circulated to party members and trade unions", which would aim to divert "resources from rich areas to poorer postcodes". Labour said the proposals are in draft documents and "not a final statement of party policy".
The Sunday Times says Ukraine has issued a new plea for weapons to enable it to hit back at Russia. It quotes aides saying the country "still lacks sufficient weapons" for its spring offensive. The paper also reports that Tony Danker, the ousted director-general of business lobby group CBI, plans to sue the organisation over the circumstances of his departure.
And accompanied by a picture of a Dalek from Doctor Who, and a Terminator-like robot, the Daily Star on Sunday reports "boffins warn artificial intelligence could wipe us all out" with a Covid-style pandemic.