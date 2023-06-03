Holly's 'speech on Phil' and PM 'wants tax cut'
- Published
A mix of stories make up Sunday's front pages. With Holly Willoughby set to make her return to the This Morning sofa on Monday, the Sun on Sunday reports she will "deliver an emotional statement" about the scandal which embroiled her former co-host Phillip Schofield. There is also room at the top of the paper for Manchester City's "Mancnificent" 2-1 victory over their rivals Manchester United in Saturday's FA Cup final.
The Observer says Rishi Sunak is facing criticism in the run up to the Covid inquiry for his actions as chancellor during the pandemic. The paper says a leading scientists has attacked as "spectacularly stupid" his Eat Out to Help Out scheme to encourage diners back into restaurants, which was introduced before the second national lockdown.