Holly's 'speech on Phil' and PM 'wants tax cut'

The Sunday People also claims the BBC is plotting to "poach" Holly Willoughby. For its lead story, the People reports Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy have donated $3m (£2.4m) to US college Claremont McKenna, where Ms Murthy studied economics and French. The donation was given in 2018 while Mr Sunak was an MP for Richmond. The People quotes a source close to the PM as saying he and his wife "give money to a wide range of philanthropic causes and charities".