Mortgage 'squeeze' and 'Phil won't watch Holly'

There is no stand-out lead across Monday's newspapers. The Times leads with a story about the GMB and Unite unions, which both back Labour, criticising the party's "proposed ban on new drilling licences for North Sea oil and gas". Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds is quoted as saying the party's plan to allow energy extraction to continue until 2050 "would protect the jobs of those working in the sector". The paper also reports more than 100,000 households "face a squeeze on their finances" as mortgage lenders increase rates. It says Santander and TSB increased their rates over the weekend, with Coventry Building Society set to increase its rates on Tuesday.