'Harry's reality check' and 'new low' for Russia

By BBC News
Staff

The Daily Mail leads on an opinion piece from columnist Jan Moir about Prince Harry's first day in the witness box as his hacking testimony was challenged for five "bruising" hours. The paper suggests the duke must have "longed for the schmaltzy embrace of Oprah" during his cross-examination by the lawyer for Mirror Group Newspapers.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has described a new slimming drug as a "game-changer" for the nation's health crisis, according to the front page of the Daily Express. The paper says the injection will curb hunger and help patients lose 15% of their body weight. Prince Harry also makes the front page - the paper says he broke protocol with an attack on "rock bottom" government during his court appearance.
Once again, Prince Harry is main topic on the front page of Metro, as it describes the key points the duke made during his time in the witness box.
The Sun doesn't hold back with its coverage of Harry's appearance as it dissects his comments about press speculation over his biological father and Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell.
The Daily Telegraph says cracks are appearing in Prince Harry's case following his grilling in the witness box. The paper also leads on Russia being accused of the "largest man-made disaster for decades" by destroying a dam to halt Ukraine troops.
Rob Burrow's wife Lindsey calls for the former rugby player's friend Kevin Sinfield to be knighted for his motor neurone-disease fundraising. The paper features the poignant photo of Mr Sinfield carrying his friend, who has MND, across the finish line of the Leeds Marathon last month.
The Times carries a warning from Ukraine about its nuclear facilities following the destruction of a major dam which has caused devastating flooding. Elsewhere on the front page, the Duke of Sussex's comments about the government being at "rock bottom" are criticised, and it also carries a story about a weight-loss injection could cut NHS waiting lists.
The i focuses on the dam incident in Ukraine. The paper says floodwaters have wiped out villages and unleashed an ecological disaster, while the impact on people, farming and a nuclear power plant is still unknown. A large satellite picture on the front page shows the scale of the damage as water is seen gushing through the Nova Kakhovka Dam.
Similarly, the FT includes the satellite image of the dam on its front page, adding that Ukraine's President Zelensky called it a "bomb of mass environmental damage".
The Daily Star has taken a different approach to the other papers as it says police failed to solve a single burglary in almost half of England and Wales.