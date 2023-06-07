Prince Harry says losing hacking claims would be an 'injustice'
- Published
Prince Harry says he would "feel an injustice" if his case against Mirror newspapers finds his phone was not hacked, he has told the High Court.
He is giving evidence for a second day against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over what he alleges was phone hacking "on an industrial scale".
He said it had been "distressing" to go through old press coverage.
MGN denies it used illegal methods to gather stories on the prince between 1996 and 2010.
Prince Harry alleges that about 140 articles published between 1996 and 2010 contained information gathered using unlawful methods, and 33 of these have been selected as a sample to be considered in this court case.
Under cross-examination by Andrew Green KC - who is representing the publisher of the Mirror, Sunday Mirror and the People - he was asked about the arrests of a News of the World journalist and private investigator in 2006 for phone hacking.
Mr Green put it to Harry that, given both had been convicted, any journalist would be taking a risk by intercepting voicemails from Prince Harry's phone, or that of his brother Prince William.
"I believe the risk is worth the reward for them", Prince Harry said, adding: "I believe phone hacking was on an industrial scale across three of the papers."
Mr Green responded: "Can I ask this - if the court was to find you were never hacked by an MGN journalist, would you be relieved or disappointed?"
Responding that he "would feel an injustice", Mr Green followed up by asking: "You want to have been phone hacked?"
"No-one wants to have been phone hacked," Harry told the court.
On the second day of the first cross-examination of a royal in more than 130 years, Mr Green continued to put across a key strand of the publisher's case - that the stories were legally reported based on information that was already in the public domain.
Harry was questioned about a People article from 2005 included in his claim, which reported that cadets at Sandhurst were angry that Harry was "let off daily five-mile marches" because of a knee injury, before saying he spent "15 minutes each day" emailing his then girlfriend Chelsy Davy.
In his witness statement, Harry said he guarded medical information closely because he feared "that it would end up splashed across the tabloids".
The royal says the evidence in the case shows payments from Mirror Group Newspapers to a private investigator from the same period - and a suspicious call to a mobile phone used by his father's press secretary Paddy Harverson.
But Mr Green pointed to a statement released by Clarence House six months earlier announcing that the prince would be delaying his entry into the military college on account of the injury.
Harry said it was "somewhat distressing going through this [article] with the legal team".
Asked about whether he recalled seeing it at the time, Harry said: "Most of the articles I don't remember seeing. Most of them were equally distressing then and more distressing today going through this process."
In his 55-page witness statement, Harry makes specific claims against MGN - the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and the People - and is critical of the tabloid press more widely.
His appearance at the High Court means he is the first senior royal to take the stand since Edward VII in 1891.
Three other people are also bringing claims against MGN in this case - Coronation Street actors Michael Turner - known professionally as Michael Le Vell - and Nikki Sanderson, as well as Fiona Wightman, the ex-wife of comedian Paul Whitehouse.
The claimants allege unlawful methods were used to obtain information for stories and say senior executives must have known about it and failed to stop it, which MGN denies.
The publisher has either denied or not admitted each of the claims. MGN also argues that some of the claimants have brought their legal action too late.
Additional reporting by Sean Seddon