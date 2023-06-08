Teen on e-bike dies after colliding with ambulance
A teenage boy who was riding an electric bike has died after a collision with an ambulance in Salford.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the child was being followed by traffic officers, before their path was blocked by bollards.
The 15-year-old boy then cycled on and was subsequently involved in the crash on Thursday afternoon.
The incident had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which oversees police conduct.
At about 14:00 BST, the boy was followed by traffic officers along Fitzwarren Street and onto Lower Seedley Road, where bollards blocked the police vehicle's way.
A short time later he collided with the ambulance in Langworthy Road, police said.
The boy was taken to hospital but later died, the IOPC said.
In a statement, GMP said the IOPC was now leading the investigation.
"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the boy who tragically died," it said.
A cordon remains in place in Langworthy Road.
The IOPC said it was "independently investigating the circumstances of a serious collision involving an e-bike and an ambulance in Salford".
"Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones, as well as all those affected by this tragedy," its spokesman said.
"We were notified by Greater Manchester Police due to the fact a police vehicle had been following the e-bike shortly before the collision.
"We have sent investigators to the scene of the collision, at the junction of Langworthy Road and Lower Seedley Road, as well as to the police post-incident procedures, to begin gathering evidence."
He added the IOPC would provide "further details once we are in a position to do so".