Brittany: France shooting suspect under investigation for murder - prosecutor
- Published
The suspect held over the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old British girl in France has been placed under investigation for murder, police say.
Solaine Thornton was shot dead while playing on a swing in her garden on Saturday evening.
The suspect, a 71-year-old man, reportedly shut himself in his house following the incident.
But he eventually surrendered to police and was arrested along with his wife, who has since been released.
A search of the couple's property also uncovered two rifles, one of which had not been previously declared, prosecutor Camille Miansoni said.
The couple, both Dutch nationals, tested positive for alcohol and cannabis. They had no previous convictions, prosecutors said.
The victim's parents Adrian and Rachel Thornton were also hurt and are in hospital.
Mr Miansoni said the couple, who lived next door to the family, had been in conflict with their British neighbours over works taking place on their property.
The suspect was "profoundly exasperated" over the works, which he said affected his privacy and caused disturbance to him and his wife.
Mr Miansoni said the suspect had gone into his home to fetch one of the guns and returned to the garden, getting as close as 10m to his neighbours before opening fire and shooting three or four times. This suggested a level of premeditation, he said.
Police said he had expressed regret, and that a mental health assessment had found nothing notable.