'Boris and Rishi at war' and 'Partygate report due'

The Times has seen details of the standards watchdog investigation into whether Boris Johnson deliberately misled parliament over Covid rule-breaking in Downing Street. The full report - which is expected to be published this week - will say Mr Johnson was warned by officials not to give assurances that all the rules had been followed, the Times writes. The ex-PM has called it a "witch hunt" and quit the Commons ahead of its publication. BBC News has reported the committee's findings are expected to be published on Wednesday, but the Times said it could come earlier.