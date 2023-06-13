Attack victims stabbed to death, police confirm
TTwo 19-year-old students and a man in his 50s were stabbed to death in attacks in Nottingham, police say.
The University of Nottingham students were killed in Ilkeston Road at about 04:00 BST on Tuesday, while the man's body was found in Magdala Road.
Police believe the older victim's van was stolen and used to drive at three people in Milton Street, with one left in a critical condition.
A man, 31, was Tasered by police and held on suspicion of murder.
Police said they were keeping an "open mind" after the "horrific and tragic" attacks in the city.