'End of the road for Boris' after Partygate report
- Published
The Privileges Committee report into whether Mr Johnson misled Parliament over rule-breaking in Downing Street has been published, and it is damning. It accuses the former prime minister of numerous breaches , and recommends that - had he not quit the Commons before it had been released - a 90-day suspension. The Times calls it the "end of the road for Johnson".
