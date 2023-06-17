Government delays buy-one-get-free junk food ban
- Published
Plans to ban two-for-one junk food deals have been delayed by the government for another two years.
It would have meant shops being unable to sell food and drink high in fat, salt or sugar using multibuy deals.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it would be unfair to restrict options when food prices remain high.
The policy, part of an anti-obesity strategy, had already pushed back to this October. It has now been delayed until 2025 while a review takes place.
The delay is likely to disappoint health campaigners who have previously been critical about length of time it is taking to ban the deals.
Mr Sunak said: "I firmly believe in people's right to choose - and at a time when household budgets are under continuing pressure from the global rise in food prices, it is not fair for government to restrict the options available to consumers on their weekly shop.
"It is right that we consider carefully the impact on consumers and businesses, while ensuring we're striking the balance with our important mission to reduce obesity and help people live healthier lives."
Downing Street said the policy would be delayed until October 2025 while the government reviews the impact it would have on shoppers and businesses.
The ban was also previously delayed under Prime Minister Boris Johnson in May last year due to the "unprecedented global economic situation".
In a guidance document updated this month, the Department of Health explained evidence showed the deals are effective at influencing purchases, particularly for children.
The rule would apply to medium and large retailers who would be banned from using promotions like three for the price of two or buy one get one free.
Foods listed in the document include crisps, sweets and ready meals.
Restaurants would also be banned from offering top-ups of drinks for free after all or part of first drink has been finished.
The policy had come under fire from Conservative MPs in the Commons. Shipley MP Philip Davies called the policy "idiotic", "nannystate" and "utterly bonkers".
Buckingham MP Greg Smith described the ban as "catastrophic for people's food bills.
Health Secretary Steve Barclay said the government was tackling obesity which costs the NHS around £6.5bn a year and is the second biggest cause of cancer.
He highlighted the launch of pilot schemes for the latest anti-obesity drugs.
Following the previous delay of the ban, Barbara Crowther, co-ordinator of the Children's Food Campaign, said the organisation was "disappointed" while celebrity chef Jamie Oliver protested outside Downing Street.
