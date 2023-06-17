Man denies impersonating police officer and stalking MP Sir Gavin Williamson
A man charged with stalking and impersonating a police officer while threatening to arrest MP Sir Gavin Williamson has appeared in court.
Simon Parry "persistently followed" the Conservative MP on two occasions, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard.
On one occasion he produced a warrant card and told Sir Gavin he would arrest him, Ola Oyedepo, prosecuting, said.
Mr Parry, 44, denied one count of stalking and one count of impersonating a law enforcement officer.
His trial is set for 18 October at City of London Magistrates' Court.
Mr Parry, of no fixed address, was bailed on the condition that he would not enter the City of Westminster or approach Sir Gavin.
The court heard Mr Parry followed the MP on two occasions between 24 May and 14 June.
Prosecutor Ms Oyedepo said on 14 June Sir Gavin left the House of Commons and noticed the defendant following him.
Mr Parry was trying to speak to the MP who kept saying he was on the phone, the court heard.
"The defendant told him he would arrest him and brought out a warrant card," said Ms Oyedepo.
"The MP said 'you are not a police officer'. This is when the defendant left."
Sonia Larbi Aissa, defending, said Mr Parry lived in a protest encampment in Westminster, but an acquaintance had offered to put him up in south-east London ahead of his next court appearance.
During a lull in the court proceedings, Mr Parry asked the judge if he could read one of his poems aloud.
Deputy Senior District Judge Tan Ikram denied the request.
Sir Gavin has been an MP for South Staffordshire since 2010 and served as defence secretary before becoming education secretary under the then-PM Boris Johnson in 2019.