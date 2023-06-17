Prince Louis salutes the crowd as grandchildren watch King's first birthday parade
- Published
King Charles III's grandchildren have enjoyed watching the monarch's first Trooping the Colour, with Prince Louis even saluting the crowd.
He joined other members of the Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a 70-aircraft flypast.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis travelled by carriage in the procession with their mother, the Princess of Wales, and the Queen.
It is the King's first parade since becoming monarch.
The royals enjoyed an extended military flypast after the display on Coronation day had to be scaled back as a result of bad weather.
As the planes roared above Buckingham Palace, the Princess of Wales could be seen encouraging Prince George to wave and patting down Prince Louis' hair as she ushered him to turn and face the spectators.
It was the final event to mark the King's birthday parade.