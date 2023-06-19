Coronation Street actor describes 'massive' impact of press intrusion
- Published
Coronation Street actor Michael Turner has said press intrusion into his life left him "paranoid" and described the impact as "massive and long lasting".
Mr Turner, who goes by the stage name Michael Le Vell, is one of four people suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), accusing it of using unlawful methods.
But the actor admitted some information about him reported by MGN titles was published in other reports at the time.
MGN denies gathering information through unlawful means.
Mr Turner, who has played Kevin Webster in the soap for 40 years, told the court he was a "very private person" who only gave his mobile phone number to "close friends and family".
Taken through numerous newspaper articles from the early 1990s, Mr Turner repeatedly conceded "Yes, it looks that way" when it was put to him that information he claims came from hacking his voicemail messages had also appeared in other newspaper reports.
One article in the Daily Mirror detailed how he had turned down the offer of a role in a theatre production of Equus because he would have to "strip off" for a nude scene.
Shown a report from the Manchester Evening News in which he appeared to give an interview and detail how he had refused the role, he was asked by barrister Richard Munden for MGN if he recalled giving the interview.
"No, but sounds like me," he said.
On claims that information about the impending birth of his daughter - including the fact she was overdue and his then-wife had suffered some complications - had come from hacking of his voicemail in 1995, Mr Turner conceded that he had given an interview in the Sun where he spoke in detail about the prospect of becoming a father.
"Looks that way, yes," was his response when it was put to him by MGN's barrister that he had spoken to the media about it.
Mr Turner told the court that he would likely have passed on such details about the pregnancy in voicemails, to his on-screen wife Sally Dynevor, but the court was also shown a News of the World article from September 1995 that described how he and his wife - who was heavily pregnant at the time - had attended a wedding and been in a pub.
On how details of a burglary at his home in 1993 emerged, and the revelation that his niece had subsequently given him money from her lottery jackpot winnings, Mr Turner was shown a previous article in which he was quoted as saying his wife was "very upset" and describing the "bad world" we live in.
Asked by MGN's barrister if it was clear he had spoken to a reporter about the break in Mr Turner said "Yes, looks that way".
He also conceded from the witness box that numerous details about his failed investment in a financial advice company called Ratio Money were also available to the public and journalists via several sources, other than his voicemail.
In written evidence Mr Turner told the court he was "suspicious" about how the Sunday People - one of MGN's papers - came to report on his £250,000 investment in the firm in 2010, which ended with it going into administration.
But when shown details of the investment available on Companies House, and asked if he was aware of the fact they were available to the public there, he said: "No".
When shown the Companies House listing he said: "I didn't know this document existed."
In a written statement, Mr Turner also said he was accused of being a "mole" because some colleagues thought he was leaking information to the tabloid press, particularly because he was a trade union representative and was privy to very personal information about them.
He said there was "an enormous feeling of distrust in the green room".
"I would notice that when I walked into the room and people were having conversations, they would suddenly stop - as far as most of the cast was concerned, I was for a while the 'Corrie mole'," he said.
He added that many of professional relationships "cooled" after this, and that while many people now "know the truth", the actions of journalists caused "irreversible damage" to his friendships and reputation.
"I also became extremely paranoid about stories coming out and blamed innocent people close to me. I didn't know who I could trust," he said, adding that he treated friends with the same level of suspicion he had received from colleagues.
"I treated them with suspicion, and eventually abandoned my local pub as I felt so paranoid - I now deeply regret this."
Mr Turner said he only became aware he may have a claim against MGN in May 2020, when Ms Dynevor called him and alerted him to it.
His case focuses on 28 articles published by MGN. His barrister, David Sherbourne KC, told the court last week that the actor "felt sick" about what he regards as a "complete violation" of privacy.
Mr Turner continues to give evidence as the trial continues.