EuroMillions: UK-based ticket holder wins £55m jackpot
- Published
A lucky UK-based EuroMillions ticket holder bagged Tuesday's £55m jackpot, National Lottery has confirmed.
It the winner is a single ticket-holder they are set to become wealthier than England striker Harry Kane.
It marks the second UK-based winner this month, after another ticket-holder took home £117.1m on 2 June.
Kane reportedly earns £200,000 per week, netting a crisp £10.4m per year. He is worth around £51m, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.
He adds to his wealth with a lucrative Nike sponsorship deal and could be in line for a raise this summer, with reports that he is angling for a move away from his club.
However, his wealth is still dwarfed by that of some of his fellow pros.
Former Wales and Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale leads the line of professional footballers with a personal wealth of £70m, while England and Chelsea star Raheem Sterling can boast a comfortable fortune of £61m.
Leading the pack is former Real Madrid star David Beckham, who shares a war chest of some £425m with his wife Victoria, according to the rich list.
Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at the National Lottery, said the win marked a fantastic night for British players, calling the jackpot a "life-changing" amount of money.
And he urged players "to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight's lucky winner".
The winning numbers were 11, 17, 28, 32 and 35, with Lucky Stars 05, 06.
Last year's biggest win in the UK was £195m by a ticket-holder who wished to remain anonymous.
EuroMillions winners are under no obligation to identify themselves to the general public. But once a ticket has been validated and paid, the winner can decide if they want to share the news.
Six EuroMillions jackpots were won in the UK in 2022, with prizes totalling more than £820m.
The EuroMillions game is played in nine countries - Austria, Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the UK.