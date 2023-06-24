Putin 'humiliated by mutiny' and Russia 'on the brink'

1px transparent line
By BBC News
Staff

One story dominates the front pages after 24 hours of mayhem in Russia. The Sunday Express claims the country is "on the brink" as it recaps an extraordinary day for Vladimir Putin. The paper carries of Princess of Wales, after Roger Federer challenged Catherine to a tennis match in a tweet.

The entire Sunday Telegraph front page is dedicated to Russian mercenaries halting their advance on Moscow after agreeing a deal with Vladimir Putin. One correspondent reflects on the day Rostov-on-Don woke up to be on the front line of an historic moment in the Ukraine conflict
Vladimir Putin has been humiliated by the revolt in Russia, according to the front page headline in the Sunday Times, which describes the real danger of conflict in Russia. It notes Yevgeny Prigozhin has been exiled off to Belarus after the de-escalation deal
A striking image of armed men in Rostov-on-Don dominates the front page of the Mail on Sunday as it questions whether Vladimir Putin bribed Wagner's leader to quit Russia after the rebellion
Pushed to the brink is the stark Sunday Mirror headline on the growing tensions between Vladimir Putin and Yevgeny Prigozny
Dogs of War is the assertive headline on the Sunday People as it accompanies the text with images of Vladimir Putin and Yevgeny Prigozny who struck a de-escalation deal after a day of revolt in Russia
The Daily Star quips in its main headline Wagner chief Yevgeny Pergozin has "Putin the boot in" to Russian leader. The tabloid also claims the UK is going to bask in a heat wave and carries an exclusive interview with the husband of the late TV star and entertainer Paul O'Grady