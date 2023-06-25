Glastonbury: Man dies after 'medical incident' at festival site
A man in his 40s has died at Glastonbury Festival following a "medical incident", police have said.
Avon and Somerset Police said they were called to part of the site known as the old railway line at 04:00 BST on Sunday.
The man died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services. His next of kin have been informed.
The death is not being treated as suspicious but officers are carrying out inquiries on behalf of the coroner.