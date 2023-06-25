Duchess of York recovering after breast cancer operation
- Published
The Duchess of York is recuperating with family after an operation following a diagnosis for breast cancer, her spokesman has said.
Sarah Ferguson, 63, who was formerly married to Prince Andrew, was given the news after a routine mammogram screening.
Her spokesman said: "She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully."
Her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good, he added.
The spokesman said she was "receiving the best medical care and... is now recuperating with her family".
He expressed the duchess's "immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days".
She had been "symptom free" before the screening and the statement said she "believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening".
The duchess and Prince Andrew were divorced in 1996 after 10 years of marriage, but remain close.