'Fergie cancer battle' and 'Elton bids farewell'
- Published
Simon Cowell's home had a raid foiled by The Sun, it claims in an exclusive. The tabloid, like many papers, leads with Duchess of York's cancer diagnosis after a "shock" mammogram find - it quotes a friend who says Sarah Ferguson is very grateful to staff at the King Edward VII Hospital who carried out the surgery and looked after her.
- THE SURPRISING HEALTH BENEFIT OF TURMERIC: Just One Thing explores how it can boost your mood and your immune system
- TEST YOURSELF: Can you find the the size of these angles?