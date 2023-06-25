'Fergie cancer battle' and 'Elton bids farewell'

By BBC News
Staff

Simon Cowell's home had a raid foiled by The Sun, it claims in an exclusive. The tabloid, like many papers, leads with Duchess of York's cancer diagnosis after a "shock" mammogram find - it quotes a friend who says Sarah Ferguson is very grateful to staff at the King Edward VII Hospital who carried out the surgery and looked after her.

Sir Elton John sparkles at the top of the Daily Mirror as the paper declares his classic Glastonbury set list as a "belter". The Duchess of York's cancer diagnosis after a routine check-up is the lead story in the tabloid as the paper says she has family "rallying" round her
Plent of fun in the Glastonbury sun was had over the weekend and the Metro carries a colourful montage of some of the acts who smashed the festival - including Rick Astley and Guns n Roses. It's main story reflects on Saturday's events in Russia and what it could well be a boost for Ukraine in its long-awaited counter-offensive.
Wagner's mutiny shows real cracks in Vladimir Putin's authority, according to the Financial Times' front page lead. Also in the paper, it says a growing number of fearful Tory MPs with slim majorities are cutting back on the time spent in Westminster in a bid to protect marginal seats.
On the front of the Daily Telegraph The Prince of Wales is committed to ending homelessness as he prepares to launch a major project which he says has been two years in the making. The paper says it could define his legacy as he aims to follow in the footsteps of his late mother Princess Diana
The Daily Mail leads with the news of the Duchess of York recovering from a "successful" operation in central London after being diagnosed with breast cancer. The tabloid says Sarah Ferguson has returned to Windsor with ex-husband Prince Andrew. The newspaper reiterates several headlines from the weekend asking whether Russia is on the brink after Saturday's Wagner rebellion.
The i newspaper's bold headline touches on the uneasy quiet coming out of the Kremlin and in particular the silence of Russian president Vladimir Putin after Saturday's mutiny by the Wagner group. On the sidebar of the front page the paper nods to highlights from this weekend's Glastonbury festival including images of Yusuf Cat Stevens, Blondie, Guns n Roses and Lizzo.
The Duchess of York's urgent surgery is the lead in the Daily Express which quotes a friend saying the operation was a success and she was discharged at the weekend. At the top of the paper, it nods to Sir Elton John's spectacular final show closing Glastonbury as it also queries how long President Vladimir Putin has left in power
The main picture on the Daily Star shows a golden Sir Elton John taking in the plaudits from a packed Glastonbury during his farewell UK gig at the Festival. The main story in the is a warning from the RSPCA warning of snakes becoming more active during the hot weather.