Hancock before Covid Inquiry and doctors to strike

A number of the papers lead with Matt Hancock's appearance before the Covid Inquiry on Tuesday. The Metro reports that the "shamed" former health secretary, who resigned in 2021 after being caught kissing an aide in breach of lockdown rules, told the hearing that the UK's pandemic preparations had been too concerned with the "consequences of disaster". He said the plans had always assumed it would not be possible to stop a virus spreading, so had focused on questions like how to procure enough body bags or find space for the dead instead of how to suppress an outbreak.