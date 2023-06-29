Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg criticised over Partygate probe
Former ministers Nadine Dorries and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg are among those heavily criticised by a Commons committee of waging a campaign to undermine its investigation into Boris Johnson.
The ex-PM quit as an MP after the committee found he misled Parliament over Covid breaches at No 10.
In a new report, the committee accused the allies of Mr Johnson of mounting "vociferous attacks" on the committee.
Other Tories criticised in the report include Priti Patel and Lord Goldsmith.
The former home secretary and current Foreign Office minister are among seven MPs and three peers identified as attacking the committee.
The report said "unprecedented and co-ordinated pressure" was placed on committee members, which although it did not affect the outcome of the inquiry, raised significant security concerns.
The committee said it was particularly concerned by attacks mounted by experienced politicians, including Lord Goldsmith, Sir Jacob and Ms Dorries.
It added that two of the individuals mounting "the most vociferous attacks" used their own TV shows as a platform to do so.
Ms Dorries hosts a show on TalkTV, while Sir Jacob has one on GB News.
The report said it would be for the House of Commons to consider what further action, if any, should be taken.