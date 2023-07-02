Joe Biden to meet King Charles and Rishi Sunak in UK visit
- Published
US President Joe Biden is to travel to the UK to meet King Charles and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak later this month.
It is the first time the US president will have met the King since the Coronation in May.
Mr Biden's overseas diplomatic trip - in which he will also travel to Lithuania and Finland - will take place from 9 to 13 July.
Buckingham Palace confirmed King Charles was due to meet the president at Windsor Castle on Monday, 10 July.
Mr Biden did not attend the King's coronation in May - but his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, and his granddaughter went instead.
His visit follows Mr Sunak's two-day trip to Washington in June, where both leaders discussed Ukraine, a post-Brexit economy and the pros and cons of Artificial Intelligence.
This month's meeting would "further strengthen the close relationship between our nations", the White House said.
Downing Street put out a similar statement, saying that Mr Biden's upcoming visit "reflects the strong relationship" between the UK and US.
"The prime minister looks forward to welcoming President Biden in the UK later this month," a No 10 spokesperson said.
"This reflects the strong relationship between the UK and US, building on a series of bilateral visits and meetings earlier this year.
"We'll set out further detail in due course."
Earlier this year, Mr Biden stopped in Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, and briefly met Mr Sunak.
After the UK, the US president will travel to Vilnius in Lithuania for the Nato summit, which takes place on 11 and 12 July.
On his final day, he will visit Helsinki, Finland for a US-Nordic Leaders Summit, where the focus of the talks is expected to be the Russia-Ukraine war.