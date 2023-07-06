UK to sanction Iran after credible threats from regime
The government has announced plans to sanction Iranian officials behind what it called hostile activities in the UK.
The foreign secretary said since January 2022 there had been 15 credible threats by Iran's regime to kill or kidnap Britons or UK-based people.
Under existing legislation, the UK can sanction Iranians for human rights violations or nuclear proliferation activities within the Islamic republic.
The UK will not "tolerate this malign behaviour", James Cleverly said.
But the new plans would allow the government to target Iranian's responsible for "hostile activities towards the UK and our partners… including threats to our people, property or security". Iranians sending missiles and drones to Russia could also be sanctioned.
The Foreign Office said Iran had increased its efforts "to kill or kidnap individuals perceived to be enemies of the regime outside of Iran, including in the UK".
Under the new regime, Iranians could also be sanctioned for undermining "peace, stability and security in the Middle East and internationally", for using or spreading "weapons or weapons technologies from Iran", and undermining democracy, rule of law and good governance.
The Foreign Office said legislation establishing the new sanctions regime would be put before parliament later this year.
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the move showed that "the UK has sent a clear message to the regime - we will not tolerate this malign behaviour and we will hold you to account".
"Our new sanctions regime will help to ensure there can be no hiding place for those who seek to do us harm," he added.
Labour has asked Mr Cleverly for an update on the proscription of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy told the Commons: "The government will be aware of the long-standing strength of feeling from many sides of the House and from members of the Iranian diaspora on the question of proscription of the IRGC...
"I understand, of course, that there are diplomatic dimensions to this question, but I'm sure this House would welcome an update from him on the issue."