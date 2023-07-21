Prince George: New photo to mark 10th birthday
A new photograph of a smiling Prince George has been released in celebration of his 10th birthday on Saturday.
The picture shows George - who is second in line to the throne - sitting on a set of steps at Windsor.
In a change of tradition it was taken by Millie Pilkington, rather than George's mother, the Princess of Wales, who has often photographed her children for past birthdays.
Ms Pilkington had photographed Prince Louis for his fifth birthday in April.
Prince George has just finished his first year at his new school, Lambrook School in Berkshire. He started there with his siblings Charlotte and Louis last September following the family's move to Windsor.
His first few weeks of the summer holidays have been eventful, with a visit to the royal box at Wimbledon last Sunday to watch Carlos Alcaraz win the title against Novak Djokovic, where he was pictured alongside his parents and sister Charlotte, eight.
A few days earlier, George and his younger siblings privately visited an airshow at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire.
And at the start of the month he was pictured with his father at the Ashes cricket at Lord's.
George was born on 22 July 2013 at St Mary's Hospital in London, weighing 8lb 6oz (3.8kg).
