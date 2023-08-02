UK weather: Severe weather warnings issued as strong winds and thunderstorms expected
Yellow severe weather warnings have been issued over strong winds and thunderstorms forecast in the UK.
Gusts could reach over 60 mph in the most exposed parts of the southern England coast, the Met Office said.
Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected in central England and Wales, with some locations facing 40mm of rain within a few hours.
The bad weather is being caused by an unseasonably deep area of low pressure for this time of year.
The yellow severe weather warning for wind on Wednesday, covering coastal southern England, is in force between 04:00 BST and 18:00.
The Met Office is warning of travel disruption, trees being damaged and seafront and coastal communities being affected by spray and large waves.
It forecast gusts reaching 50 mph in the some English Channel coastal areas, 55 to 60 mph in the most exposed locations in the far southwest, and possibly higher speeds in exposed parts of coastal southern England.
In central England and Wales, a yellow severe weather warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms is in force, with the possibility of some flooding.
Some damage to buildings from lightening strikes, short term loss of power, and train delays are expected, as well as standing water on roads.
The RAC has warned motorists to slow down during challenging driving conditions.
Rod Dennis, a spokesperson for RAC, said: "Drivers attempting to drive through patches of standing water risk losing control, so the best course of action is to slow down and carefully avoid them whenever possible.
"As the wind will be especially strong along southern coasts, drivers towing caravans will need to be cautious, while those carrying items on the roof should make sure these are properly secured."
And what about Thursday? Met Office chief meteorologist Dan Suri said the low pressure will pull away eastwards from the UK during Wednesday evening and night, making for a calmer Thursday - although heavy showers could persist.
