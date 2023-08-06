Lostprophets' Ian Watkins stabbed in jail - reports
Former Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins has been attacked in prison while serving a 29-year sentence for child sex offences.
The Mirror newspaper reports that the disgraced rock star, who is being held in HMP Wakefield, was stabbed.
A prison service spokesperson said police were investigating an incident that took place at the prison on Saturday.
They added: "We are unable to comment further while the police investigate".
Watkins was jailed in December 2013 for a string of child sex offences, including the attempted rape of a baby.
The former frontman was sentenced to 29 years in prison with a further six years on licence, but he will be eligible for parole after serving two thirds of the prison term.
As a rock star in his 20s, Watkins sold millions of albums around the world and commanded huge arena crowds.
Formed in 1997, Welsh rock band Lostprophets released five studio albums in total, including a number one album in the UK and two Top 10 singles. They also saw some success in the US, where their second and third albums both reached the Top 40.