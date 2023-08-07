'Plan B on Rwanda' as 'MPs defy second jobs anger'

Image caption,

The Financial Times leads on a report that Europe's biggest companies have suffered "at least €100bn [£86bn] in direct losses" from the sale, closure or reduction of Russian businesses since the start of the war in Ukraine last year. "Penalty pain" is how the paper describes the woes of the US women's football team, whose "World Cup dream is over". The US squad - one of the top contenders to win the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand - lost by "the smallest of margins" after video technology showed that the ball US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher had saved "crept a millimetre over the goal line," the paper adds.