'Plan B on Rwanda' as 'MPs defy second jobs anger'
The Metro reports that Labour will use barges to house asylum seekers temporarily if it wins the next general election. According to the paper, shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock says his party would "have to continue in a very short-term period to use the infrastructure that is there" due to "the complete and utter chaos and shambles of the Tory asylum crisis". The government's decision to house migrants on barges has sparked a lot of controversy, with some human rights groups calling it inhumane.