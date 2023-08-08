'Immigration chaos' and 'Tory fury'

1px transparent line
By BBC News
Staff

The Daily Mirror calls the government "Clueless" after just 15 asylum seekers boarded the controversial Bibby Stockholm housing barge. There are plans for up to 500 men to eventually live on the vessel in Dorset while they await the outcome of asylum applications. The paper also has a story on the One Show presenter Angela Scanlon and reality TV star Zara McDermott signing up for Strictly Come Dancing

The Metro
The Metro is also leading on the barge, quoting the Care4Calais charity saying its lawyers had stopped 20 people being transferred there. Like most papers, the Metro also features jubilant scenes as the Lionesses beat Nigeria to reach the quarter finals of the World Cup
The Daily Express
The Express focuses on how lawyers have been accused of "profiteering" from migrants after they blocked the barge plan. It also has a story on BBC presenter Nick Owen, who has revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer.
Daily Mail
The Daily Mail is leading with a story about how Home Secretary Suella Braverman is launching a major clampdown on "crooked immigration lawyers" following an investigation by the newspaper. It also has the Lionesses on the front page and a headline on why panic attacks can feel like heart attacks
Daily Telegraph
The Daily Telegraph leads on how Rishi Sunak is being urged to scrap a net zero ban on new oil boilers, stating that some are saying it could be "Ulez for rural communities". It also features an interview with actress Amanda Abbington, who has denied being transphobic ahead of her appearance on Strictly Come Dancing
The Guardian
The Guardian leads with a new study on how air pollution is helping to drive a surge in antibiotic resistance. It also has photos of England's women celebrating their dramatic win and a story on how asylum seekers who received a late reprieve stopping them from living on the controversial barge
The Times
The Times has a story on how average pay is about to start rising faster than inflation for the first time in more than a year, raising hopes that the cost of living crisis could be easing. It also has a story on how ministers have warned immigration lawyers that they could face jail if they are found to be fabricating fraudulent asylum claims
The i
The i is leading on a story about how this year's A-level results will not be adjusted despite teachers' strikes. Some experts are warning that some 50,000 students could miss out on top grades next week
The Sun
The Sun leads on a story about how a Labour by-election candidate has dressed up as a zombie while campaigning for Greenpeace. The paper also has a photo of a woman rumoured to be dating Hollywood star Leonard Di Caprio
Financial Times
The Financial Times has a story on how European governments are facing high costs as they push green alternatives to gas central heating
Daily Star
And the Daily Star has a story - under the headline "Order of the Wet Lettuce" - about how former PM Liz Truss is handing out 14 awards in her resignation honours list. When a political commentator joked that Truss had "roughly the shelf-life of a lettuce" before she stepped down as PM after 45 days, the Daily Star responded by testing the theory on a live web-cam feed. And when the PM announced her resignation, nearly 20,000 people tuned in to congratulate the lettuce on outlasting her