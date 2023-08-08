'Immigration chaos' and 'Tory fury'
The Daily Mirror calls the government "Clueless" after just 15 asylum seekers boarded the controversial Bibby Stockholm housing barge. There are plans for up to 500 men to eventually live on the vessel in Dorset while they await the outcome of asylum applications. The paper also has a story on the One Show presenter Angela Scanlon and reality TV star Zara McDermott signing up for Strictly Come Dancing
- THE CLOUDY FUTURE OF DATA STORAGE: Can remote servers still handle spiralling data demands?
- WHAT CAN AI REALLY DO FOR US?: The latest science news, including a look at emerging AI tech'Plan B on Rwanda' as 'MPs defy second jobs anger'