UK drivers warned to display clean air stickers in French cities
UK travellers driving to France are being warned they need to display a clean air sticker in their car to enter several cities, including Paris.
Failure to do so could result in a fine of up to €180 (£155).
The stickers - known as Crit'Air vignettes - come in six categories, from green for the cleanest vehicles to dark grey for the most polluting.
Drivers must apply via the official French government website before they depart, RAC warns.
"It's vital anyone travelling to Europe does their homework to see whether an emissions-based windscreen sticker is needed - and give themselves enough time to order one before their trip," said Rod Dennis, RAC's Europe spokesperson, warning that restrictions are likely to get stricter in the coming years.
Introduced in 2017 as part of efforts to improve air quality in major towns and cities, the stickers identify a vehicle's air pollutant emissions.
Covering the vehicle for its entire lifetime, they are based on a vehicle's Euro emissions standard. Travellers with a 100% electric car still need to display a sticker.
They cost €4.61 (£4), and RAC said it is aware of "unofficial third-party sites" charging six times as much for the sticker - it urges drivers to avoid these services "at all costs".
The rules for the stickers apply in 12 French cities or regions, including Paris, Lyon, Marseille, Montpellier, Bordeaux, Toulouse and Aix-Marseille-Provence.
According to RAC, Paris is the strictest city, only permitting cars displaying the Crit'Air '0', '1' or '2' stickers to use certain roads at certain times, followed by the Aix-Marseille-Provence region, Toulouse and Reims which allow the Crit'Air '0', '1', '2' or '3' vignettes.
Those driving in a low emissions zone and not complying with local regulations - either by not displaying a sticker or driving a car that is too polluting - could be fined €68 (£59), which rises to €180 (£155) if not paid within 45 days.
Camera-based enforcement is expected to begin next year, and maximum fines will increase to €750 (£646).
Not all vehicles are eligible under the scheme, including cars registered before January 1997 and motorbikes and scooters registered before June 2000. These cannot be driven at all where the restrictions apply.
RAC is also urging drivers to cities in other European countries, including Spain, Italy and Switzerland, to check whether they are affected by any low emission zones before embarking on their trips.