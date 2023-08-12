Boat deaths 'prompt anger' and 'Goalden Girls'

The Observer leads with "fresh anger" over the government's asylum policy following the death of at least six people when a small boat crossing the English Channel sank, off the French coast. Steve Smith, boss of refugee charity Care4Calais, is quoted saying the "terrible loss of life demonstrates yet again the need for a system of safe passage to the UK for refugees". Elsewhere, England's Alex Greenwood displays a "heart of a lioness" as she consoles Colombia's Linda Caicedo after England beat them 2-1 in the Women's World Cup quarter-final.