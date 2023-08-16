No plans for bank holiday if England win World Cup
- Published
There are "no plans" for an extra bank holiday if the England women's football team win the World Cup, the government has said.
The Lionesses qualified for the 20 August final after beating co-hosts Australia 3-1 on Wednesday.
If they win on Sunday, they will become the first England football team to lift a major trophy since 1966.
There has never been an extra bank holiday after a sporting achievement, despite public calls for one.
The government resisted appeals for an extra day off in the run-up to the Lionesses' Euros win in 2022, and a petition calling for a bank holiday in the event the men's team won Euro 2020 also failed to get support.
Asked if there could be a change of heart this time around, a government spokesperson said: "We congratulate the Lionesses on their fantastic achievement in getting to the Women's World Cup final.
"The current pattern of public and bank holidays is well established and there are no plans to change this."
While there would likely be support from the public for an extra bank holiday, the government is wary of the costs associated with them.
Estimates of the impact on the economy vary widely, but in 2010 a House of Commons library report put the bill for an extra bank holiday at £2.9bn, and both the Bank of England and Office of Budget Responsibility say it negatively impacts growth.
Extra bank holidays have been held for various royal events, while one was moved in 2020 to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.
England and Wales have eight bank holidays a year, while Scotland has nine and Northern Ireland 10. There was an extra bank holiday in 2023 for the King's Coronation.
Other countries do sometimes declare bank holidays for sporting wins - with Argentina enjoying a special day off last year after winning the men's World Cup. Panama even declared a national holiday in 2017 just for qualifying for the World Cup for the first time, while Saudi Arabia held one for beating Argentina in last year's group stages.
Meanwhile, Kensington Palace have confirmed the Prince of Wales - who is chair of the Football Association - will not travel to Sydney to watch the final.
The King has sent his "warmest congratulations" to the team, hailing the "mighty Lionesses" as an "inspiration on and off the pitch".
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak congratulated the team, tweeting "bring on Sunday", while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the semi-final victory over Australia was "phenomenal".