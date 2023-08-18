Lucy Letby: Government orders independent inquiry
The government has ordered an independent inquiry into the circumstances behind the Lucy Letby baby murders and attempted murders.
The Department of Health said it will look at the wider circumstances surrounding what happened, including how concerns were dealt with.
A BBC investigation found hospital bosses ignored months of doctors' warnings about Letby.
Letby was found guilty of murdering seven babies at a hospital in Chester.
The murders at Countess of Chester Hospital, between June 2015 and June 2016, make her the UK's most prolific child serial killer in modern times.
Health Secretary Steve Barclay said: "This inquiry will seek to ensure the parents and families impacted get the answers they need. I am determined their voices are heard, and they are involved in shaping the scope of the inquiry should they wish to do so.
"Following on from the work already underway by NHS England, it will help us identify where and how patient safety standards failed to be met and ensure mothers and their partners rightly have faith in our healthcare system."
He added he wanted to send his "deepest sympathy" to all the parents and families affected by "this horrendous case".
A non-statutory public inquiry will be held. It will not have the power to summon evidence or witnesses as can be done in a statutory one - such as the UK Covid-19 public inquiry.
However, information is still usually shared when it is needed to keep people safe from serious harm or death.