'Lioness we can' and 'investigate hospital bosses'
- Published
England's possible date with destiny in their 11am World Cup final clash with Spain on Sunday leads many front pages. Under the headline "Lioness we can", the Sunday Mirror reports that the team have said they must play the "game of our lives" to emerge victorious Down Under.
- GROUNDBREAKING NEW SCIENCE: Professor Ben Garrod explores how versatile the basic skin structure truly is
- THE HIDDEN WORLD OF HOSPITALITY: Tom Kerridge lifts the lid on the industry he knows and loves