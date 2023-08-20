'Heartbreak' for England who 'did us all proud'
- Published
England's defeat at the hands of Spain in the women's World Cup final dominates Monday's front pages. Metro features a full-page tribute to the Lionesses, using a composite image of the devastated expressions on the faces of some of the team's stars after their 1-0 loss in Australia. "You did us all proud," is the paper's headline of choice.
