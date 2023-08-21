Lucy Letby's 'final act of wickedness'

"Calculating, cunning, cruel, cowardly" headlines the Metro as it carries some of the words used to describe serial killer nurse Lucy Letby at her sentence hearing, where she was handed down a whole life order - meaning she will spend the rest of her life in prison. One mother, who lost one baby to Letby and whose other baby the neonatal nurse attempted to murder, described her as a "coward" for failing to attend the sentencing hearing. Elsewhere, the paper covers Manchester United parting ways with footballer Mason Greenwood after a "backlash forces" him out.