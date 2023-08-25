Trump mugshot and families share Letby fears

A variety of stories feature on Saturday's front pages. The Guardian leads with the resignation of the director of the British Museum, Hartwig Fischer, following revelations about the suspected theft of thousands of objects from the museum's collection. In a statement, Mr Fischer said the museum did not respond in the way it should have to concerns raised in 2021 and that "the responsibility for that failure must ultimately rest" with him. The paper is also one of a number to carry a mugshot of former US president Donald Trump following his arrest in Georgia late on Thursday.