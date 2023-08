Image caption,

The Mail on Sunday says it has seen documents outlining plans by London Mayor Sadiq Khan to introduce a new pay-per-mile road tax for the capital. It says the plans would use the same cameras as those used to police the Congestion Charge and the controversial Ultra Low Emission Zone. The paper has also published a resignation letter from Tory MP Nadine Dorries in which she tells Prime Minister Rishi Sunak he has abandoned the "fundamental principles of Conservatism". It comes two months after she announced her intention to stand down and follows letters from two town councils calling on her to do so because of what they described as a "continuing lack of representation" for her constituents.