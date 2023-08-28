Tory infighting warning and migrant tagging plans

Image caption,

The Daily Telegraph says Home Secretary Suella Braverman has told police forces they must investigate every theft and that ignoring low-level crime is "completely unacceptable". Writing for the paper, Ms Braverman sets out new guidelines that have been sent to all 43 forces in England and Wales saying officers must follow up on every offence where there is a "reasonable line of inquiry". The paper reports that, in the year to March, a suspect was charged in only 2% of vehicle and bike thefts, 4% of residential burglaries, and 6.5% of muggings.