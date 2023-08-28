Tory infighting warning and migrant tagging plans

By BBC News
Staff

A variety of stories feature on Monday's front pages. The i reports on a poll that gives Labour a 15-point lead over the Conservatives and says at least five Cabinet members - including Energy Secretary Grant Shapps and former leadership contender Penny Mordaunt - are on course to lose their seats at the next general election. It quotes one ex-minister saying Prime Minister Rishi Sunak needs to "show some vision and grip" before it's too late to reverse his party's fortunes.

Senior Tory MPs have told the Daily Express that the party's chances are being further damaged by factional infighting. It comes after former culture secretary Nadine Dorries quit her Mid Bedfordshire seat and published a resignation letter in which she said Mr Sunak had achieved "nothing meaningful" as prime minister. The paper quotes Sir James Duddridge saying "none of us are blameless in all this" and that "we need to end the infighting - or Keir Starmer wins".
The Daily Telegraph says Home Secretary Suella Braverman has told police forces they must investigate every theft and that ignoring low-level crime is "completely unacceptable". Writing for the paper, Ms Braverman sets out new guidelines that have been sent to all 43 forces in England and Wales saying officers must follow up on every offence where there is a "reasonable line of inquiry". The paper reports that, in the year to March, a suspect was charged in only 2% of vehicle and bike thefts, 4% of residential burglaries, and 6.5% of muggings.
People arriving in the UK illegally may be fitted with GPS tags to prevent them absconding under plans being considered by the Home Office, the Times reports. The paper says that, while almost 19,000 people have arrived in the UK in Channel crossings so far in this year alone, the immigration detention estate can hold only 2,500 people, and that officials have been asked to find alternatives to detention.
The Daily Mail says dozens of hospitals have signed up to a scheme under which they will be graded by trans right charities who will reward them for dropping "gendered language" like "mother" and "woman". The paper quotes a former Cabinet minister accusing the NHS of being "willing to erase women so they can please radical ideologically-driven campaign groups".
More than half the British diet is made up of foods that have been linked to heart attacks and strokes, the Daily Mirror reports. The paper says a review of ultra-processed foods - which are typically high in salt and sugar - has found they increase the risk of cardiovascular disease by 24%, and quotes Leon restaurants founder and former government advisor Henry Dimbleby saying the findings should be a "wake-up call".
The Guardian leads with the same story, saying the issue particularly affects people who are younger, poorer, or from disadvantaged areas and is causing a "tidal wave of harm".
The country is going to get warm weather for the August bank holiday, according to the Daily Star. The paper says temperatures on Monday will reach 23C and tells its readers to "put another shrimp on the barbie".
And the Financial Times says recent corporate reports from western companies suggest China's sluggish economy is having significant repercussions for global trade. The paper says the country has for years been a booming market for all kinds of goods and services, but that it is failing to rebound from Covid lockdowns in the way many had expected. It quotes the head of one travel company saying he doesn't expect business in China to pick up again for a "significant time".